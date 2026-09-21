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Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.

  • The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) announces the appointment of Ms. Amy Cruz, MSN as the Chief of the Office of High Reliability (OHR), effective February 27, 2022.

    Ms. Amy Cruz, Chief of the Office of High Reliability, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

  • Veteran patient Ralph Kolesar was diagnosed with both obstructive and central sleep apnea in 2014. Since this diagnosis, he has been dependent upon his positive airway pressure (PAP) machine to help him better breath at night.

    Veteran patient Ralph Kolesar gets amplitude of diaphragm stimulator adjusted

  • For U.S. Navy Veteran Mary Sue Mistler fear and panic began to set in as she got older and started dealing with long-term chronic illness.

    Mary Sue Mistler participates in aquatic therapy at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville Florida led by Recreation Therapist Paul Smith.

  • The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s (NF/SGVHS) medical library has teamed up with Whole Health Service to provide an innovative virtual book club for enrolled Veterans participating in whole health services.

    Army Veteran Joseph Sanders reads in preparation of his upcoming virtual book club meeting.

  • “The object of the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic is to get Veterans out and about participating in adaptive sports safely,” said Katie Blunk, Adaptive Sports Coordinator. “This year’s cycling event features a 30-mile round trip ride on adaptive cycles provided by the Wounded Warrior Project.”

    Photo of Cyclist