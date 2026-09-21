Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) announces the appointment of Ms. Amy Cruz, MSN as the Chief of the Office of High Reliability (OHR), effective February 27, 2022.
Veteran patient Ralph Kolesar was diagnosed with both obstructive and central sleep apnea in 2014. Since this diagnosis, he has been dependent upon his positive airway pressure (PAP) machine to help him better breath at night.
For U.S. Navy Veteran Mary Sue Mistler fear and panic began to set in as she got older and started dealing with long-term chronic illness.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s (NF/SGVHS) medical library has teamed up with Whole Health Service to provide an innovative virtual book club for enrolled Veterans participating in whole health services.
“The object of the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic is to get Veterans out and about participating in adaptive sports safely,” said Katie Blunk, Adaptive Sports Coordinator. “This year’s cycling event features a 30-mile round trip ride on adaptive cycles provided by the Wounded Warrior Project.”