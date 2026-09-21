Skip to Content

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.

  • JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) and Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville have created a partnership to increase access to timely, coordinated care for Veterans across the Jacksonville and surrounding areas.

    Jacksonville Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andrea Thomas positions Veteran Baudelio Alegria's wrist for X-rays

  • The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) operates an integrated clinic designed to improve care for Veterans with head and neck skin cancers.

    Dr. Kimberly Merkel, Dr. Li Li, Dr. Adam Satteson and RN Lee Wallenhorst consult together over a patient case at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center

  • GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For Army Veteran Shirley Benoit, the battle with depression lasted more than a decade.

    Black and white portrait of Shirley Benoit softly smiling in a professional military outfit with words next to her that say from struggle to strength

  • LAKE CITY, Fla. - For many in Lake City, the morning drive to work or school came with a smile, a wave, and a reminder of gratitude, all thanks to Terry Hancock.

    U.S. Army Veteran Terry Hancock, known as the “Lake City Flag Waiver,” salutes from his usual corner, proudly holding his American flag.

  • GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For Army Veteran George Dale, recovery has been a long flight, but this time, it’s his heart, not his aircraft, he’s steering back on course.

    Army Veteran George Dale during his service as a pilot and air traffic controller in the Vietnam Era, 1968-1972.

  • Lake City, Fla. – A new sanctuary of sound and serenity now welcomes residents at the Lake City VA Medical Center (Lake City VAMC).

    Veteran shares a musical moment with Wende Dottor at the Jeffery Clark Sound Garden in Lake City VA’s Dementia Specialty Care Unit.

  • Gainesville, Fla. – The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) has introduced a new blood product irradiator, making it the first facility in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 (VISN 8) to bring the technology in-house.

    Blood bank technologists at the Malcolm Randall VAMC in Gainesville, Fla., celebrate the arrival of a new blood product irradiator.

  • This year VA celebrates a century of impactful research dedicated to improving health outcomes and enhancing the lives of not only Veterans, but all Americans.

    NF/SGVHS will be hosting a “100 Years of Research” event in celebration of this milestone at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center.

  • Gainesville, Fla. - The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) has successfully performed their first dual chamber leadless pacemaker implant. This innovative procedure is set to significantly improve the quality of care provided to Veterans in various aspects.

    New dual chamber leadless pacemaker procedure is now being offered to Veterans at NF/SGVHS

  • Jacksonville, Fla. – The North Florida/South Florida Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) hosted an Our Veterans Matter Resource Fair in observance of September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, September 11, 2025.

    Our Veterans Matter, front and center as Veterans entered the stadium for the event.