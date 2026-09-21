Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) and Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville have created a partnership to increase access to timely, coordinated care for Veterans across the Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) operates an integrated clinic designed to improve care for Veterans with head and neck skin cancers.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For Army Veteran Shirley Benoit, the battle with depression lasted more than a decade.
LAKE CITY, Fla. - For many in Lake City, the morning drive to work or school came with a smile, a wave, and a reminder of gratitude, all thanks to Terry Hancock.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For Army Veteran George Dale, recovery has been a long flight, but this time, it’s his heart, not his aircraft, he’s steering back on course.
Lake City, Fla. – A new sanctuary of sound and serenity now welcomes residents at the Lake City VA Medical Center (Lake City VAMC).
Gainesville, Fla. – The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) has introduced a new blood product irradiator, making it the first facility in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 8 (VISN 8) to bring the technology in-house.
This year VA celebrates a century of impactful research dedicated to improving health outcomes and enhancing the lives of not only Veterans, but all Americans.
Gainesville, Fla. - The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) has successfully performed their first dual chamber leadless pacemaker implant. This innovative procedure is set to significantly improve the quality of care provided to Veterans in various aspects.
Jacksonville, Fla. – The North Florida/South Florida Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) hosted an Our Veterans Matter Resource Fair in observance of September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, September 11, 2025.