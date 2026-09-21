Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) achieved remarkable success at the 2025 Veterans Health Hackathon in Tampa, FL, with winning team members in all three competition tracks.
Gainesville, Fla. – The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) recently held a ceremony in collaboration with the Elk’s Lodge #990, who generously donated four benches to honor four distinguished Veterans.
Gainesville, Fla. – The North Florida/South Florida Veterans Health System hosted its Annual Creative Arts Competition, an integral part of a rehabilitative treatment program designed to assist Veterans in achieving their rehabilitation goals while overcoming physical and emotional challenges.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is thrilled to announce the launch of a new Mamava Lactation Pod at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (Malcom Randall VAMC), located at 1601 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System's (NF/SGVHS) Interventional Pulmonary (IP) program has achieved a remarkable milestone, successfully performing over 1,000 robotic-assisted bronchoscopy procedures for Veterans in the area.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s Women Veterans Program recently organized an appreciation event in honor of National Women Veterans Day at the Jacksonville North Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. attracting over 150 women Veterans.
Army and Vietnam Veteran Wayne King expressed his sincere appreciation for care he received at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center where he attributes his life being saved, not just once, but twice!
Dr. Bianka Eperjesiova, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) Director of Interventional Pulmonology (IP) and her dedicated team are making significant strides in the field of IP by educating fellows on transformative techniques that greatly impact Veteran care.
Doug Ingram, a visually impaired Veteran from Tallahassee, Fla., recently participated in the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic held in Snowmass, Colo.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is proud to announce the installation of new accessible fitness equipment at the Lake City VA Medical Center located at 619 S Marion Ave, Lake City, FL 32025.