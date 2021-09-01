Skip to Content
NF/SGVHS aquatic therapy program helps Veteran overcome physical and cognitive challenges

For U.S. Navy Veteran Mary Sue Mistler fear and panic began to set in as she got older and started dealing with long-term chronic illness.

Mary Sue Mistler participates in aquatic therapy at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville Florida led by Recreation Therapist Paul Smith.

NF/SGVHS Offers Virtual Book Club to Enrolled Veterans Participating in Whole Health Services

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s (NF/SGVHS) medical library has teamed up with Whole Health Service to provide an innovative virtual book club for enrolled Veterans participating in whole health services.

Army Veteran Joseph Sanders reads in preparation of his upcoming virtual book club meeting.

Veterans Summer Sports Clinic Cycling Event

“The object of the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic is to get Veterans out and about participating in adaptive sports safely,” said Katie Blunk, Adaptive Sports Coordinator. “This year’s cycling event features a 30-mile round trip ride on adaptive cycles provided by the Wounded Warrior Project.”

Photo of Cyclist
