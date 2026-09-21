Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
Lake City, Fla. – On December 13th, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System held a special event at the Lake City VA Medical Center.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SG VHS) is proud to announce the award of a SWOG/Hope Foundation VA Storefront Grant to support research efforts and expand clinical trial opportunities for Veterans.
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System and Malcom Randall VA Medical Center multidisciplinary team continues its progress in delivering the most up-to-date techniques and cutting-edge technology while providing the highest quality of care to NF/SG Veterans.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SG VHS) is proud to announce the establishment of new accessible fitness equipment at the Malcom Randall VAMC located at 1601 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608.
Innovation in VA is fueled by frontline employees dedicated to identifying better ways of delivering care for Veterans.
VA is implementing a new, modernized appointment scheduling system to better deliver the SOONEST and BEST CARE to Veterans.
Hurricane Milton ravaged Florida’s Gulf Coast Oct. 10, which is home to two Veterans Health Systems, Bay Pines and Tampa.
Many Veterans' lives have been improved by the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SG) Adaptive Sports Program. Air Force Veteran Christian Villarose is just one who knows how invaluable the program is and encourages others to participate.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Adaptive Sports Program has significantly enhanced the life of Army Veteran Treasure Fennell. She exemplifies the program's value and actively seeks opportunities to inspire others to participate.
At North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, delivering groundbreaking procedures for Veterans in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) has arrived at Malcom Randall VAMC.