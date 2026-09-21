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Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.

  • The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is proud to announce the establishment of a new Operating Room at the Jacksonville 1 VA Clinic located at: 1536 North Jefferson Street Jacksonville, FL 32209-6525

    Jefferson St. OR Ribbon Cutting

  • On 3 Sep. 2024, Dr. Lindsey Goldstein, Chief of Surgical Service, was awarded the Dr. Richard R. Streiff Award for Clinical Excellence within the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Heath System.

    Dr. Lindsey Goldstein, Chief of Surgical Service, receives the Dr. Richard R. Streiff Award from Dr. Ilona Schmalfuss, Chief of Staff.

  • The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System recently activated the Jacksonville North Community Based Outpatient Center and Domiciliary in April 2024 near Jacksonville’s north county.

    Jacksonville North Interior

  • The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System recently took part in this years VHA Innovators Network Spark-Seed-Spread Innovation Investment Program which encourages employees to identify a problem and develop innovative ideas they think might be successful at solving the problem.

    The NF/SG VHS Waycross VA CBOC Innovation Spark investee team Regina Osime, Deborah Maine and Traci Ellis

  • Dr. Samara Martinez is no stranger to military culture and what it means to serve. Born at Darnall Army Hospital at Fort Cavazos, formerly Fort Hood, her family’s military lineage dating back to World War II shaped her passion for the work she does today.

    VISN 8 Clinical Resource Hub provider, Dr. Samara Martinez, completing an appointment remotely using Clinical Video Telehealth from her home in Texas.

  • The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health Systems’ Suicide Prevention Program was recognized by Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health, announcing the winners of the 2024 VHA award for outstanding performance in the National Community Partnership Challenge, June 26, 2024.

    Suicide Prevention Program Partnership

  • TAMPA, Fla. – The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) accepted a donation of more than $105K from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary, Dept. of Florida, during the organization’s summer conference on June 15 in Orlando, Fla.

    Michelle Zielenski, LCSW, Lead Women Veterans Program Manager, VISN 8, accepts a donation of more than $105K.

  • The North Florida/South Georgia VA Health System is leading the way with the number of Veterans Health Administration Diffusion of Excellence Shark Tank applicants who will be advancing to the semifinals.

    Emily Mendell, one of the six semifinalist innovators delivered dignity bags to the St. Augustine VA Clinic to help assist Veterans with incontinence.

  • The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) offers countless programs to Veterans throughout North Florida and South Georgia.

    Adaptive Sports Group Photo

  • TAMPA, Fla. – The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) Clinical Contact Center, also known as VA Health Connect, serviced it’s 10 millionth call this week marking a significant milestone for the organization.

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