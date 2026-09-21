Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is proud to announce the establishment of a new Operating Room at the Jacksonville 1 VA Clinic located at: 1536 North Jefferson Street Jacksonville, FL 32209-6525
On 3 Sep. 2024, Dr. Lindsey Goldstein, Chief of Surgical Service, was awarded the Dr. Richard R. Streiff Award for Clinical Excellence within the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Heath System.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System recently activated the Jacksonville North Community Based Outpatient Center and Domiciliary in April 2024 near Jacksonville’s north county.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System recently took part in this years VHA Innovators Network Spark-Seed-Spread Innovation Investment Program which encourages employees to identify a problem and develop innovative ideas they think might be successful at solving the problem.
Dr. Samara Martinez is no stranger to military culture and what it means to serve. Born at Darnall Army Hospital at Fort Cavazos, formerly Fort Hood, her family’s military lineage dating back to World War II shaped her passion for the work she does today.
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health Systems’ Suicide Prevention Program was recognized by Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health, announcing the winners of the 2024 VHA award for outstanding performance in the National Community Partnership Challenge, June 26, 2024.
TAMPA, Fla. – The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) accepted a donation of more than $105K from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary, Dept. of Florida, during the organization’s summer conference on June 15 in Orlando, Fla.
The North Florida/South Georgia VA Health System is leading the way with the number of Veterans Health Administration Diffusion of Excellence Shark Tank applicants who will be advancing to the semifinals.
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) offers countless programs to Veterans throughout North Florida and South Georgia.
TAMPA, Fla. – The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8) Clinical Contact Center, also known as VA Health Connect, serviced it’s 10 millionth call this week marking a significant milestone for the organization.