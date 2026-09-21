Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
On June 12th the National Office of Nursing Services (ONS) Director, Dr. Jennifer Strawn, and the VISN 8 Chief Nursing Officer, Rebecca Tiffault, visited the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center to interact with leadership and visit clinical staff.
North Florida/South Georgia VA Healthcare System wishes Mr. William Cummings a happy 100th birthday! The Lake City Home Based Primary Care team and Chaplain Andrew Buehner met William and his family in Worthington Springs at his home to celebrate and honor him on his special day.
Gainesville, Fla. – The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System held a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Malcom Randall VAMC on May 15, 2024, as part of Police Week events to honor law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and to honor those who continue to serve.
The University of Florida Gators Head Football Coach, Billy Napier, has partnered with the Gainesville Fisher House today while donating five special edition UF Gator’s football jerseys which are set to be sold at auction, May 25.
Jacksonville, Fla. – The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System hosted the Office of Healthcare Transformation (OHT) during an Access Sprint celebration ceremony at the Jacksonville North Outpatient Clinic, April 23, 2024.
The North Florida / South Florida Veterans Health System held a ribbon cutting ceremony, Apr. 23, 2024, for the new Jacksonville North VA Clinic and Domiciliary located at 145 Heron Bay Road, Jacksonville, Fla., 32218.
The Lake City VA Medical Center has now been equipped with the technology to provide tele-critical care to Veterans in the intensive care unit (ICU).
The North Florida/South Georgia VAMC strives to provide world-class health care in all aspects of the care provided to Veterans.
Veterans receiving health care at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center had a special visit from the University of Florida Women’s Soccer Team on Mar. 22, 2024.
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System recently partnered with the VA Law Enforcement Training Center (LETC) to host a Mobile Training Team (MTT) to conduct a remote VA Police Academy Class, here.