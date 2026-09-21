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Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.

  • The Villages VA Outpatient Clinic’s Patriotic Pantry is proud to partner with The Community of Gratitude Emergency Food Center to collect and donate food and supplies to bridge the gap in food insecurity.

    Rick Elliot, leads Tina Silano-Willis, TVOPC Primary Care Assistant Nurse Manager, on a tour of the food center.

  • The spirit of giving this holiday season has taken hold throughout the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System.

    Holiday Gift Bags

  • Families reuniting can be a life changing event, and one such story has resulted in a happy and long-awaited reunification for a family of Veterans.

    Mrs. Tamara Thomas and her father, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Trejo Sr.

  • The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health Systems’ Fisher House, founded in 2014, is one of the seven Fisher Houses in Florida.

    Mrs. Valerie Jackson stands next to the busts of Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher in the foyer of the Gainesville Fisher House, Oct. 18, 2023. Valerie has been residing in the Fisher House while her husband, Vietnam Veteran James Jackson, receives treatment at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center.

  • The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System and Malcom Randall VA Medical Center completed its ninth robot assisted lower extremity joint replacement utilizing a MAKO Smart Robotics assisted surgery system, Aug. 18, 2023.

    Robotic Assisted Joint Replacement Surgery

  • The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System and Malcom Randall VA Medical Center have achieved a landmark milestone surpassing 200 robotic-assisted bronchoscopy procedures for Veterans throughout the system’s catchment area.

    Pulmonary Group

  • The need for health care doesn’t stop just because it’s 5:00 p.m., the weekend, or a holiday. In fact, the busiest time for both urgent care clinics and emergency rooms is early afternoon and evening hours.

    VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center hired two nocturnists, or physicians who work overnight, to truly become the 24/7/365 virtual urgent care service leaders aspired it to be.

  • The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System is committed to providing world-class healthcare to its more than 177,000 Veterans enrolled for VA Healthcare.

    Alumni

  • Every single day, staff members of the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System ensure that our Veterans receive the best care possible by adhering to the VA’s ICARE Values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect, and excellence.

    Perry VA Clinic Rapid Deployment

  • We would like to announce our newest Chief Medical Officer for Ocala Community Based Operations Clinic in Ocala, Fl.

    Dr. Jean-Charles Story