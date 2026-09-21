Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
The Villages VA Outpatient Clinic’s Patriotic Pantry is proud to partner with The Community of Gratitude Emergency Food Center to collect and donate food and supplies to bridge the gap in food insecurity.
The spirit of giving this holiday season has taken hold throughout the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System.
Families reuniting can be a life changing event, and one such story has resulted in a happy and long-awaited reunification for a family of Veterans.
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health Systems’ Fisher House, founded in 2014, is one of the seven Fisher Houses in Florida.
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System and Malcom Randall VA Medical Center completed its ninth robot assisted lower extremity joint replacement utilizing a MAKO Smart Robotics assisted surgery system, Aug. 18, 2023.
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System and Malcom Randall VA Medical Center have achieved a landmark milestone surpassing 200 robotic-assisted bronchoscopy procedures for Veterans throughout the system’s catchment area.
The need for health care doesn’t stop just because it’s 5:00 p.m., the weekend, or a holiday. In fact, the busiest time for both urgent care clinics and emergency rooms is early afternoon and evening hours.
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System is committed to providing world-class healthcare to its more than 177,000 Veterans enrolled for VA Healthcare.
Every single day, staff members of the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System ensure that our Veterans receive the best care possible by adhering to the VA’s ICARE Values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect, and excellence.
We would like to announce our newest Chief Medical Officer for Ocala Community Based Operations Clinic in Ocala, Fl.