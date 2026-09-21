Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community.
The Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs Medical Center is delivering state of the art procedures for Veterans in vascular surgery, offering cutting edge technology including Thoracic Branch Endograft treatment for aortic arch aneurysms. As one of the first VA medical centers to provide this treatment, the VA is providing timely access to world-class health care to Veterans.
The Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs Medical Center has initiated delivery of Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH), or hemodialysis, throughout its Intensive Care Units, the first of which was administered in June.
Attention all Veteran artists, actors, dancers, musicians, and writers!
The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Wende Dottor as the new executive director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.
Veterans enrolled for VA health care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island may contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center utilizing the VA Health Chat App. The app is available for Android and IOS.
Attention all Veteran artists, actors, dancers, musicians, and writers!
Dear fellow Veterans, Thank you for selecting North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System as your provider of choice.
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) announces the appointment of Mrs. Tenna Liston, MSN, RN, as Associate Director, Patient Care Services, NF/SGVHS effective May 22, 2022.
Mother and daughter duo Kathleen and Janice Lebron are feeling blessed after a recent medical scare involving their father/husband.
Sharing the 2021 North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s (NF/SGVHS) annual report