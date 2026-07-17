Prefer to text vs. call? VA Health Chat available

Veterans enrolled for VA health care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island may contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center utilizing the VA Health Chat App. The app is available for Android and IOS.

The VA Health Chat app is an exciting technology that provides easy, online access to chat with VA staff when Veterans have health concerns and other questions. The app accesses your VA Electronic Health Record and, for your security, requires you to use an ID.me or Login.gov account to sign in.

You can learn more about VA Health Chat at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat.

VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center professionals are dedicated to providing Veterans with high quality care and services through VA Health Chat between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Health Administration staff, Pharmacy Technicians, and Registered Nurses are all available through this platform, and they can engage Veterans for virtual care with medical providers within the Clinical Contact Center if needed.

For those unfamiliar with the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center, it is a 24/7/365 urgent care service available to Veterans. The center functions as a virtual organization and is available to Veterans around the clock by calling toll free . You may wish to check out more information about the services available from the comfort of your home or while you are travelling by clicking here about the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center.

The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center was an early adopter of the VA Health Chat platform, and more than 20,000 chats with Veterans enrolled for care in VISN 8 have occurred with our team since its launch in March 2020. In fact, they are the #1 responder to VA Health Chat chats in terms of volume across VA. We encourage you to give the service a try!

Thank you for your service to our great Nation and for trusting us with your health care and service needs through the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center.