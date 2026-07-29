TeleCritical Care Launches at Malcom Randall, Expanding ICU Support for Veterans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Gainesville has officially launched its TeleCritical Care services, expanding advanced virtual support for Veterans receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The activation marks a major milestone in extending high‑level critical care coverage across the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS).

TeleCritical Care (TeleCC) gives acutely ill Veterans 24/7, year‑round access to critical‑care trained physicians and nurses who will partner with the Gainesville ICU team to deliver world-class care. Through secure audiovisual technology, TeleCC clinicians can monitor vital signs, review lab results, support bedside decision‑making, and provide immediate expertise during urgent or emergent situations. The system uses continuous clinical data and advanced software to identify concerning trends, alerting TeleCC teams to step in quickly and collaborate with bedside staff to keep Veterans on the path to recovery.

National outcomes have shown TeleCC can reduce ICU mortality, shorten hospital stays, and minimize transfers between VA facilities, allowing many Veterans to remain closer to home, family, and their primary care teams.

Gainesville will also serve as the first VA site for a new collaboration between TeleCC and Tele‑Electroencephalography (TeleEEG), aimed at expanding neurocritical care support across the Veteran Health Administration. This initiative will help identify Veterans who may benefit from EEG monitoring and guide treatment decisions based on real‑time neurological data, strengthening care for Veterans with complex brain and nervous system conditions.

Staff in Gainesville say the added virtual support enhances medical readiness and expands care options for some of the most critically ill Veterans.

The NF/SGVHS continues to invest in innovations that strengthen care delivery, improve access, and keep Veterans at the center of clinical decisions. The expansion of tele‑critical care reflects this commitment to providing world‑class care to those who served.

For more information about the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center, please click here.