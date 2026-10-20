UF Softball Players Bring Smiles and Support to Veterans at the Malcom Randall VAMC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Veterans throughout the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) received smiles, conversation and community support Oct. 19 when 22 members of the University of Florida softball team spent the afternoon visiting patients across the facility.

The student-athletes visited Veterans in the Community Living Center, Gastrointestinal Clinic, Infusion Clinic, Emergency Department, Same Day Surgery Unit and Surgical/Medical Intensive Care Unit, taking time to meet one-on-one with Veterans and brighten their day.

What began as a visit from local student-athletes quickly turned into meaningful conversations as Veterans welcomed the opportunity to connect and share their experiences with a younger generation.

For UF first baseman Madison Walker, whose father and grandfather both served in the military, the visit carried special significance.

"It's great to connect with the Veteran community," Walker said. "My dad and his dad served, so I love getting to connect with Veterans and hear their stories. I know how impactful their sacrifices have been on my life, so I like to come and reach out when I can."

Throughout the afternoon, Veterans eagerly welcomed the players into patient care areas, sharing stories from their military service, travels, families and life experiences. Conversations often stretched beyond introductions as Veterans reflected on their time in uniform and the experiences that shaped their lives.

One conversation stood out to Walker.

"I spoke with an Army Veteran who was stationed in Germany, the same place my dad was stationed, so that was a really cool connection," she said. "He was so giving with his conversation and sharing about his life in the Army."

While the team hoped to encourage Veterans through their visit, the players found themselves equally inspired by the reception they received.

"What I'll remember most is how excited they were to talk to us," Walker said. "We were excited to talk to them, but it was cool to see how excited they were and how much support we have in the community."

"I'm glad we are able to recognize all they did for us and the community around us," Walker said.

For many Veterans, the visit offered a welcome break from their daily routines and an opportunity to connect with members of the next generation. Through shared stories, laughter and conversation, the UF softball team helped strengthen the bond between the local community and the Veterans served at the Malcom Randall VAMC.