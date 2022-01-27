Physician Assistant Residency Program

About the Program

The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System and University of Florida Physician Assistant Residency in Primary Care focuses on clinical practice integral to providing exemplary healthcare to the nation’s veterans.

This 12 month program helps trainees develop expertise in ambulatory settings such as primary care clinics, emergency/urgent care, and a variety of specialty care areas including Endocrinology, Cardiology, Dermatology, and Palliative Care. Educational opportunities are available among other specialty care services along with simulation-based training in medical procedures during the course of their Residency.

PA residents receive a salary and benefits along with paid vacation and leave. Enjoy the predictability of a fixed daily schedule with weekends and federal holidays off. This in-depth exposure to the VA care system is the best possible preparation for a career as a future VA team member.

Additional Program Information: http://pap.med.ufl.edu/about-us-2/post-graduate-programs/