Physician Assistant Residency Program
The mission of the Physician Assistant (Primary Care) Residency Program is to recruit and train highly qualified residents to become exemplary physician assistants with the necessary skills to provide integrated primary care to veterans in need.
About the Program
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System and University of Florida Physician Assistant Residency in Primary Care focuses on clinical practice integral to providing exemplary healthcare to the nation’s veterans.
This 12 month program helps trainees develop expertise in ambulatory settings such as primary care clinics, emergency/urgent care, and a variety of specialty care areas including Endocrinology, Cardiology, Dermatology, and Palliative Care. Educational opportunities are available among other specialty care services along with simulation-based training in medical procedures during the course of their Residency.
PA residents receive a salary and benefits along with paid vacation and leave. Enjoy the predictability of a fixed daily schedule with weekends and federal holidays off. This in-depth exposure to the VA care system is the best possible preparation for a career as a future VA team member.
Additional Program Information: http://pap.med.ufl.edu/about-us-2/post-graduate-programs/
Benefits
· Train in the practice of evidence based primary care medicine at a tertiary care, academic affiliated institution while learning how to better serve those that have served us
· Salary : Associated Health Fellow 1 annual stipend ($74,991/year )
· Health insurance
· Term life insurance
· Federal vacation and sick leave
· Federal service time credit given
Admission Requirements
· Graduate of an ARC-PA accredited PA program
· NCCPA certified (or eligible) (Provide official proof of certification)
· Complete application form found on UFSPAS Postgraduate Programs page at https://www.va.gov/oaa/app-forms.asp
· Official Transcripts from PA Program (Sent from Program)
· 3 letters of reference (One from PA program director)
· Curriculum vitae (CV)
· To check your eligibility, view the Checklist for Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) Training at VA Facilities at https://www.va.gov/OAA/docs/2021HPTInstructionsv4.pdf
Application Deadlines
Application due dates: April 18, 2022
Interview (virtual) dates; 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: April 25, 2022; April 29, 2022
Final Decision: May 6, 2022
Residency start date: August 1, 2022 & September 12, 2022 (Start date is flexible upon acceptance)
2022-2023 cycle: 2 Residents will be accepted
Send application and supporting materials to:
Adrienne Feinglass, MMS, PA-C
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System
5571 S.W. 64th Street
Gainesville, Florida 32608