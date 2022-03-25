Hiring Fair
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is hosting a hiring fair at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (Bed Tower Lobby) located at 1601 SW Archer Road Gainesville, Florida 32608 on April 9, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The hiring fair will allow for candidates to speak directly with staff about job opportunities and the company’s culture, share their resume with human resource representatives, and participate in on-site interviews with management officials.
Note: This hiring fair is open to external applicants. Current VA employees will not be considered for these positions and should apply through www.usajobs.com .
Positions Available
The health system is seeking to recruit Registered Nurses (RNs), Medical Technologist, Housekeeping Aids, and Administrative Clerks for full time positions at their two main hospitals located in Gainesville and Lake City, Florida and their surrounding outpatient clinics in South Georgia and North Florida.
RNs play a crucial role in Veterans’ long-term, holistic health. They work collaboratively across disciplines and treatment settings with designated medical teams—and other community resources—to help coordinate the full spectrum of patient care. And they do it all with a gentle humility and patience that keeps Veterans’ spirits lifted.
Requirements:
- United States Citizenship: Non-citizens may only be appointed when it is not possible to recruit qualified citizens in accordance with VA Policy.
- Graduate of a school of professional nursing approved by the appropriate State-accrediting agency and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing or The commission of Collegiate Nursing Education. -OR- The completion of coursework equivalent to a nursing degree in a MSN Bridge Program that qualifies for professional nursing registration constitutes the completion of an approved course of study of professional nursing.
What to bring:
Detailed Resume (include the following):
- Start month/year and end month/year for each work experience.
- All LPN & RN experience
- Full Time, Part Time, or PRN and approximate number of hours worked per week for each work experience i.e. September 09, 2017 to Present Full-Time (40+ hours per week).
- Filled out VA Form 10-2850a: 10-2850a (va.gov)
- Filled out Declaration for Federal Employment Declaration for Federal Employment, Optional Form 306 (opm.gov)
- Most current performance evaluation
- Copy of nursing license
- Copy of BLS
- Copy of unofficial nursing school transcript
- Copy of any certifications you may have
- Two approved forms of identification (see Acceptable Forms of ID Guide v1.3 06292021 (1).pdf (fedidcard.gov)
- (how many) Professional References using FL5-127 Form (62827401.pdf (omb.report))
- DD Form 214- Certificate of Release or Discharge (if applicable)
- Schedule A Letter (if applicable)
Additional Resource:
Make it your mission to heal and care for Veterans - Nursing
Medical Technologist ensure that Veterans receive the high-quality care they need and deserve. Their exceptional care involves performing test, evaluating the results and providing ongoing assessment using independent judgment.
Requirements:
- United States Citizenship: Non-citizens may only be appointed when it is not possible to recruit qualified citizens in accordance with VA Policy.
What to bring:
- VA Form 2850c 10-2850c (va.gov)
- Detailed resume
- Declaration for Federal employment Declaration for Federal Employment, Optional Form 306 (opm.gov)
- Two approved forms of identification (see Acceptable Forms of ID Guide v1.3 06292021 (1).pdf (fedidcard.gov)
- Professional References
- DD Form 214- Certificate of Release or Discharge (if applicable)
- Schedule A Letter (if applicable)
Additional Resource:
Veterans rely on our Housekeeping Aids skills to keep patient areas clean and safe by addressing spills quickly, discarding trash, and vacuuming and polishing floors. These task are essential to the patient care experience.
Requirements:
- United States Citizenship: Non-citizens may only be appointed when it is not possible to recruit qualified citizens in accordance with VA Policy.
- Served in the military as a Combat Veteran.
What to bring:
- Detailed resume showing experience in residential/commercial cleaning
- Declaration for Federal Employment Declaration for Federal Employment, Optional Form 306 (opm.gov)
- Two approved forms of identification (see Acceptable Forms of ID Guide v1.3 06292021 (1).pdf (fedidcard.gov)
- Professional References using FL5-127 Form (62827401.pdf (omb.report))
- DD Form 214- Certificate of Release or Discharge
- Schedule A Letter (if applicable)
- Letter of Disability (if applicable)
Additional Resource:
When it comes to ensuring our Veterans receive the best health care available, it takes all kinds of talented, dedicated professionals. Our administrative clerks (known as medical support assistants) keep the gears turning behind the scenes to ensure efficient flow of services within our health care clinics.
Requirements:
- United States Citizenship: Non-citizens may only be appointed when it is not possible to recruit qualified citizens in accordance with VA Policy.
- Appointment scheduling experience preferred.
What to bring:
- Detailed resume
- Declaration for Federal Employment Declaration for Federal Employment, Optional Form 306 (opm.gov)
- Two approved forms of identification (see Acceptable Forms of ID Guide v1.3 06292021 (1).pdf (fedidcard.gov)
- Professional References using FL5-127 Form (62827401.pdf (omb.report))
- DD Form 214- Certificate of Release or Discharge (if applicable)
- Schedule A Letter (if applicable)
Pre-Registration
Those who are interested in employment and serving those who have served are country, are encouraged come to pre-register (add Eventbrite link) for the event TODAY!.
The event is open to anyone who meets hiring criteria.
Pre-Registration is encouraged but not required.
Directions/Parking
The hiring fair will take place at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center Located at 1601 SW Archer Road (Bed Tower Lobby). Parking will be available in the Victory and Pride Parking Lot. Overflow parking will be available in Patriots Lot. Candidates should follow signs to enter facility through the Bed Tower Main Entrance.