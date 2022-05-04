Buddy Check Day: Resources for daily life
To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month and Texas' new Buddy Check Day, join us for resources to help manage a few common stressors.
- When
-
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
4500 S. Lancaster Rd.
Dallas , TX
- Cost
- Free
Life can be stressful, and many Veterans and families face unique challenges.
We are here to help!
- 11-11:30 Overcoming Isolation with Buddy Check Day
- 11:30-12 Housing & Benefits Resources
- 12-12:30 Relationships & Parenting
- 12:30-1 Local Resources:
-Tanya Mac (family services at Stephen A. Cohen Clinic)
-Charla Truesdale (free yoga with Warrior Spirit Project)
-James Henderson, Jr. (claims and benefits assistance through the Dallas County Veteran Service Office)
hosted by VISN17 VA Local Recovery Coordinators
Betsy Davis: 210-740-8149
Rodney Teague: 469-984-2859
Virtual Event on Webex
Join at bit.ly/BuddyCheckVA
Password: BuddyCheck511!