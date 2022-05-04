Buddy Check Day: Resources for daily life

Life can be stressful, and many Veterans and families face unique challenges.

We are here to help!

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month and Texas' new Buddy Check Day, join us for resources to help manage a few common stressors.

11-11:30 Overcoming Isolation with Buddy Check Day

11:30-12 Housing & Benefits Resources

12-12:30 Relationships & Parenting

12:30-1 Local Resources:

-Tanya Mac (family services at Stephen A. Cohen Clinic)

-Charla Truesdale (free yoga with Warrior Spirit Project)

-James Henderson, Jr. (claims and benefits assistance through the Dallas County Veteran Service Office)

hosted by VISN17 VA Local Recovery Coordinators

Betsy Davis: 210-740-8149

Rodney Teague: 469-984-2859

Virtual Event on Webex

Join at bit.ly/BuddyCheckVA

Password: BuddyCheck511!