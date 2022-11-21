Adaptive cycling clinic
Intro to cycling, skills stations, maintenance, group ride and more
When:
Thu. Dec 1, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Dallas College Richland Campus
12800 Abrams Rd.
Dallas , TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans with PTSD, depression, anxiety, TBI, MST, substance abuse, SCI, amputations, or legally blind, VA North Texas PMR Outpatient Adaptive Sports Recreational Therapy invites you to Adaptive Cycling at Dallas College Richland Campus. Come and experience what Adaptive Cycling has to offer!
To register, contact Shannon O'Rawe at shannon.o'rawe@va.gov.
Thu. Dec 1, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Fri. Dec 2, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
Sat. Dec 3, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT