Adaptive cycling clinic

Intro to cycling, skills stations, maintenance, group ride and more

When:

Thu. Dec 1, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Dallas College Richland Campus

12800 Abrams Rd.

Dallas , TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans with PTSD, depression, anxiety, TBI, MST, substance abuse, SCI, amputations, or legally blind, VA North Texas PMR Outpatient Adaptive Sports Recreational Therapy invites you to Adaptive Cycling at Dallas College Richland Campus. Come and experience what Adaptive Cycling has to offer!

To register, contact Shannon O'Rawe at shannon.o'rawe@va.gov.

Thu. Dec 1, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Fri. Dec 2, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Sat. Dec 3, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

