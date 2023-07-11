PACT Act Summer VetFest

VetFest, Dallas

PACT Act Summer VetFest

VA North Texas Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration, Waco Regional Office are hosting the Dallas regional PACT Act Summer VetFest at the Garland VA Medical Center in Garland, Texas, on Friday, July 27, from noon to 8 p.m. with fun, food and games, including corn hole, a bounce house, and more for the entire family.

More than 20 VBA and other Veteran Service Organization claims representatives will be on hand to file and answer all your VBA claims questions. Also on hand will be VHA Enrollment and Eligibility and Patient Advocates.

VBA claims assistance by appointment

Veterans will have an opportunity to schedule an appointment to sit with a Claims rep. Follow us at on Facebook @VANorthTexas for information to set up your appointment.

For questions, contact NTXPublicAffairs@va.gov