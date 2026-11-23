Join VA North Texas Dec. 5 in Fort Worth for Operation S.T.A.N.D Together, a men's wellness event on fitness, mental health and community resources.

A men's wellness event focused on physical fitness, mental health, community connection, and the resources needed to thrive.

Join VA North Texas Health Care System for Operation S.T.A.N.D Together, a men's wellness event focused on physical fitness, mental health, community connection, and the resources needed to thrive. The event is built around five pillars: Strong, Thrive, Active, Navigate/Network, and Driven.

The day opens with our featured session, Built to Last, A Male Conversation, from 9 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Community Resource Fair lets attendees connect with community resources and services.

Operation S.T.A.N.D Together is presented in conjunction with Tarrant County Public Health and Interstate Barber School. To RSVP, email NTXPublicAffairs@va.gov.