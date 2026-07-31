Veteran Care Coordinators

VANTHCS is committed to promoting the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans. Our focus is on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment while providing you with high-quality health care services such as:

Mental Health Services – including but not limited to:

▪ Individual, group, and family-based psychotherapy

▪ Affirming psychoactive medication management services.

▪ Hormone therapy in limited circumstances

▪ Substance use and alcohol treatment

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) testing, counseling, and care, including Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PREP) and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV infection

▪ For DoxyPep and HIV PrEP, ask your VA healthcare provider for a referral to the Infectious Diseases (ID) Clinic at the Dallas VAMC.

Clinic Number:

▪ If you are concerned about a possible HIV exposure, go to the Emergency Room as soon as possible, within 72 hours is recommended). Routine STI screenings and counseling can be done through a regular primary care appointment.

The VA North Texas Health Care System offers a 24-hour Nurse Advice Line for medical questions and concerns. This service is available to help veterans and their families with various health-related issues. You can reach the VANTHCS Nurse Advice Line at (press 1) for assistance with medications and other medical inquiries.