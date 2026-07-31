Veteran Care Coordinators
At VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS), our employees receive specialized training in clinical care designed to meet the unique needs of Veterans. We are dedicated to supporting the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family. Our trained Veteran care coordinator is here to provide comprehensive support and ensure that you receive the care you deserve.
Connect with the VANTHCS Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC)
Christopher Holland-Deguire, PsyD
Veteran care coordinator, clinical psychologist
VA North Texas health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA North Texas Health Care System
VANTHCS is committed to promoting the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans. Our focus is on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment while providing you with high-quality health care services such as:
Mental Health Services – including but not limited to:
▪ Individual, group, and family-based psychotherapy
▪ Affirming psychoactive medication management services.
▪ Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
▪ Substance use and alcohol treatment
Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) testing, counseling, and care, including Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PREP) and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV infection
▪ For DoxyPep and HIV PrEP, ask your VA healthcare provider for a referral to the Infectious Diseases (ID) Clinic at the Dallas VAMC.
Clinic Number:
▪ If you are concerned about a possible HIV exposure, go to the Emergency Room as soon as possible, within 72 hours is recommended). Routine STI screenings and counseling can be done through a regular primary care appointment.
The VA North Texas Health Care System offers a 24-hour Nurse Advice Line for medical questions and concerns. This service is available to help veterans and their families with various health-related issues. You can reach the VANTHCS Nurse Advice Line at
Policies and practices to know
Our Veteran Care Coordinator is here to assist you in getting started with your care and to help you navigate any related issues. We are dedicated to ensuring that you receive the support and services you need in a compassionate and respectful environment.
Visitation: With the Veteran’s permission, a same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present for emotional support during the patient's stay. We are committed to ensuring that you have the support you need from those who matter most to you.
Definition of family: The term Family may include individuals not legally related to the Veteran. Family members can consist of spouses, domestic partners, and different-sex or same-sex significant others.
Documentation in medical records: VA North Texas Health Care System maintains the strict confidentiality of all private health care information, including details about sexual orientation and gender identity, ensuring privacy and respect of all Veterans.
Advance Directives: Veterans may designate any person, including same-sex partners, as a decision-maker for their care if they are unable to make these decisions themselves. Advance Directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related. This ensures that your wishes are respected and that trusted individuals are empowered to make decisions on your behalf.
For further resources and information from the VA's Health Program, please visit: Patient Care Services
Discharge Upgrade for HIV positive Veterans
If you were other-than-honorably discharged due to your sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV-status under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” Policy, then you may be eligible for VA benefits. How to Apply for a Discharge Upgrade
Where to Find Unisex Restrooms at the VA North Texas Health Care System
To help make your visit more comfortable, we’ve compiled a list of unisex restrooms located at each VA North Texas Health Care System service site. These restrooms offer added privacy and ease of access, allowing you to move through the facility with confidence, knowing where private restroom options are available.