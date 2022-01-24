 Skip to Content

Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Directions

Coming soon!

View on Facility locator.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:
32°41'40.00"N 96°47'29.88"W

Address:
Dallas VA Medical Center
4500 South Lancaster Road
Dallas, TX 75216-7167

Intersection:
South Lancaster Road & Liberty Loop

Dallas VA Medical Center 3D Map (PDF)
Dallas VA Medical Center Floor Map (PDF)
Dallas VA Medical Center Facility Map (PDF)
Last updated: