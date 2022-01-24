Campus map

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are the safest and most effective option in preventing severe illness and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

You may walk-in or schedule your COVID-19 vaccine by calling 214-857-4791 in Dallas and Ft. Worth and 214-857-4719 in Bonham. Also ask about flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines during any face to face appointment in our clinics. More Details

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

Prepare for a visit: None of our campuses are COVID-19 testing sites and we will not test non-emergent or asymptomatic outpatients. Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video. Learn more about VA North Texas policies.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website

Get updates on affected services and facilities