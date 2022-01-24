Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming soon!
View on Facility locator.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
32°55'6.99"N 96°39'43.19"W
Address:
Garland VA Medical Center
2300 Marie Curie Boulevard
Garland, TX 75042-5706
Intersection:
Marie Curie Boulevard & Westwood Drive