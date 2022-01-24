Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming soon!
View on Facility locator.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
33°34'53.81"N 96°10'2.14"W
Address:
Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center
1201 East 9th Street
Bonham, TX 75418-4059
Intersection:
East 9th Street & Veterans Boulevard