VA awards $615,061 million in grants for adaptive sports programs in Texas

PRESS RELEASE

October 7, 2026

Dallas, TX - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $615,061 million in grants to Dallas community-based organizations in Texas that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Through these grants, we’re strengthening access to adaptive sports programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Texas Veterans,” said VAMC Director, Jason Cave. “This support expands opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to stay active, build confidence, and connect with others through recreation and competition.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has been awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact VA North Texas Public Affairs at or by email at NTXPublicAffairs@va.gov.

About VA North Texas Health Care System:

The VA North Texas Health Care System is one of the largest and most comprehensive VA health care networks in the nation, providing care and support to more than 245,000 Veterans across 38 counties in Texas and two counties in southern Oklahoma. VA North Texas is committed to honoring America’s Veterans by delivering exceptional health care, housing support, and community partnerships that improve Veterans’ lives.