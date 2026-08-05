VA North Texas Health Care System named one of 18 VA sites to test efficacy of GLP-1 as treatment for alcohol use disorder

PRESS RELEASE

July 28, 2026

Dallas, TX - VA North Texas Health Care System announced today its participation in a new clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat diabetes, as treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Currently, more than 400,000 Veterans nationwide are diagnosed with AUD, and current data estimates that AUD affects nearly 11% of U.S. adults.

“AUD is something that touches the lives of so many Veterans and their families, and we see firsthand how important it is to find better ways to help,” said Mr. Jason Cave, Executive Medical Center Director of the VA North Texas Health Care System. “When we support research like this, we are not just advancing science. We are giving hope to the people we care for every day. Our commitment is to ensure that Veterans, as well as people outside of our VA community, have access to the best possible options for treatment and recovery.”

Semaglutide has drawn scientific interest because it may affect the parts of the brain involved in how the body experiences rewards. An analysis published in March found that patients receiving GLP‑1 medications experience lower rates of AUD and substance use disorders compared with similar patients taking other diabetes medications. Among individuals with existing SUDs, GLP‑1 medications have been associated with fewer emergency visits, hospitalizations, and other adverse outcomes. These findings highlight the need for a controlled clinical trial to determine whether a GLP-1, such as semaglutide, can reduce alcohol use among Veterans.

The study, known as the Cessation or Reduction of Alcohol Consumption in Veterans trial, will enroll more than 600 Veterans. Participants between the ages of 18 and 80 with moderate or severe AUD will receive weekly injections of either semaglutide or a placebo over a 24‑week period, followed by a safety follow‑up. Researchers will track changes in drinking, health, and quality of life to determine whether the medication offers a meaningful new treatment option.

Recruitment begins on 7/29/2026. For more information about participation, Veterans can contact their local VA medical center or visit ClinicalTrials.gov and search for the CRAVE trial. For participation at VA North Texas Health Care Center, please contact the Local Site Investigator, Dr. Soe and his study coordinators, Jodie-Ann Clarke and Boris Patlis, at or .

VA strongly discourages self-medicating or attempting to replace other AUD treatment options with GLP-1 medications or any other unprescribed substances. Evidence-based, proven treatments are available at VA facilities to support Veterans with AUD. Veterans should always consult their health care providers before making any treatment decisions.

For more information, contact Michael Buchanan at Michael.Buchanan@va.gov or .