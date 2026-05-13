VA North Texas Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 12, 2026

Dallas, TX - VA North Texas Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for VA North Texas Health Care System in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

COVID - Renovate Dallas Medical Inpatient Unit for Patient Privacy & Pandemic Care

EHRM Training and Admin Space Support Bonham

Renovate OR's, Surgical Lights, and Booms

Replace VAV Boxes Bldg. 60 CLC

“This funding means we can keep making VA North Texas a better, safer place for our Veterans. It lets us update our facility, improve how we work, and make sure every Veteran who walks through our doors gets the best care possible. That’s what matters most to us.” said Jason Cave, Executive Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years