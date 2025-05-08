Cancer Center
VA North Texas Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Cancer as a Veterans Affairs Cancer Program. We provide veterans with prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care services.
About the Hematology and Oncology Clinic
We are an interdisciplinary team dedicated to providing exemplary care, improving survival, and supporting veterans quality of life.
Our program is comprised of:
- Oncology and Hematology Specialists
- Certified Oncology Nursing Staff
- Palliative/Supportive Teams
- Dieticians
- Cancer Care Navigation Teams
- Outreach Coordinators
- Quality Improvement Specialists
- Psychosocial and Social Work Specialists
Clinic Hours and Locations
Hematology/Oncology Clinic Days
Location: 1st floor, Building 2J, Clinic 4
Hours: 0800–1630, Wednesdays and Fridays, except for federal holidays
Hematology/Oncology Clinic:
Hematology/Oncology Infusion Clinic
Location: 1st floor, Building 2J, Room: 1B-165 (Hematology/Oncology Treatment Room)
Hours: 0700–1630, Monday through Friday, except for federal holidays
Hematology/Oncology Infusion Clinic:
Oncology Dietitian:
Scheduling and Cancelling appointments
- Schedule next chemotherapy or MD visit:
- Cancel upcoming appointment:
- Nurse questions after hours: Call nurse voicemail at
. Leave your name, social security number, telephone number, and a brief message. A nurse will contact you within 24 hours.
Prescription refills or questions about your medications
Veterans may contact the VISN Clinical Contact Center for North Texas directly by dialing: 1-
Infusion Clinic
- All chemotherapy and blood infusions require that labs be drawn prior to treatment. Labs may be done at your closes VA facility (e.g. Garland, Polk Street, etc.) Please confirm with the facility for hours of operation.
- Dallas VA Outpatient Phlebotomy
- It can take anywhere from 1-2 hours for lab resulted and reported to the doctor.
- To reduce lab related appointment delays, we highly recommend doing labs 48 hours (2 days) prior to your scheduled appointments.
Location: 1st floor, Bldg. 2J, Room: 1B-220
Hours: Monday through Friday 0600-1630, except for federal holidays
On a limited basis: Saturdays 0600-1430
My HealtheVet section can stay the same
My HealtheVet provides Veterans with convenient online access to prescription refills, appointments, lab results and the Veterans Health Library. Secure messaging can be used to communicate non-urgent, health-related issues to your health care teams. Your health care team may also use Secure Messaging to send you educational information about your medical condition.
Veterans can register for a basic My HealtheVet account from any computer or smartphone. This will give you access to online prescription refills. To upgrade your account, talk with your nurse or other Oncology staff member to become “In-Person Authenticated. This will give you access to all the My HealtheVet features. Studies show that patients who are more involved in their health care decisions have better outcomes. Take an active role in your healthcare by signing up for My HealtheVet today.
Making the most out of you appointment
You, your family, and caretakers are part of treatment team. We are here to support you through your journey.
Please come to each appointment with a prepared list of concerns, questions or symptoms you make experiencing.
After hours Emergency Care
If you have a life-threatening emergency, immediately call 911.
To contact the VA Suicide Prevention Hotline 24-hours a day, seven days a week, please call 988, press 1.
Non-VA Emergency Reporting 1-
Cancer Program Resource Services (all stages of treatment)
Chaplain Service
Phone:
Walk-in: Building 1-A; Room 101
Hours: M-F 0800-1630
Nutrition Service
Contact: Michelle Hamilton, MCN, RD, CSO, LD
Phone:
Hours: M-F 0800-1600
Care Navigation
Contact: Cancer Navigation Team
Phone:
Hours: M-F 0800-1600
Palliative/Supportive Care
Contact: Jasmine Symon, MSN, RN
Phone:
Hours: M-F 0730-1600
Psychosocial/Social Work Services
Contact: Debbie Newton, DSW, LCSW-S. OSW-C
Phone:
Hours: M-F 0730-1600
Additional Support
American Cancer Society
Phone Cancer Helpline: 1-
Online Live Chat at: www.cancer.org/
Find Support in your Area at: https://www.cancer.org/treatment/
support-programs-and-services.html
Cancer Support Community
The Cancer Support Community’s Cancer Support
Helpline is for anyone affected by cancer:
*Call: 1-
Mon-Fri 0900-2000 ET & Sat 0900-1700 ET
OR
*Join MyLifeLine Online Support Community at:
https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/cancer-support-helpline
National Cancer Institute
*LiveHelp is available Mon-Fri, 0900-2100 ET at