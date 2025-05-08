Cancer Center

My HealtheVet provides Veterans with convenient online access to prescription refills, appointments, lab results and the Veterans Health Library. Secure messaging can be used to communicate non-urgent, health-related issues to your health care teams. Your health care team may also use Secure Messaging to send you educational information about your medical condition.

Veterans can register for a basic My HealtheVet account from any computer or smartphone. This will give you access to online prescription refills. To upgrade your account, talk with your nurse or other Oncology staff member to become “In-Person Authenticated. This will give you access to all the My HealtheVet features. Studies show that patients who are more involved in their health care decisions have better outcomes. Take an active role in your healthcare by signing up for My HealtheVet today.