Veteran Care Coordinators

Our Veteran Care Coordinator is here to assist you in getting started with your care and to help you navigate any related issues. We are dedicated to ensuring that you receive the support and services you need in a compassionate and respectful environment.

Visitation: With the Veteran’s permission, a family member, friend, or other individual can be present for emotional support during the patient's stay. We are committed to ensuring that you have the support you need from those who matter most to you.

Definition of family: The term Family may include individuals not legally related to the Veteran. Family members can consist of spouses, domestic partners, and significant others.

Documentation in medical records: VA North Texas Health Care System maintains the strict confidentiality of all private health care information, including details about sexual orientation, ensuring privacy and respect of all Veterans.

Advance Directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for their care if they are unable to make these decisions themselves. Advance Directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related. This ensures that your wishes are respected and that trusted individuals are empowered to make decisions on your behalf.