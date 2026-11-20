Use the options below to request care, manage your appointments, and ask questions about your Community Care.

Request for Service. If your VA health care team has not yet referred you for Community Care, or you want to ask whether a service is available, submit a request with the service you need, your preferred location, and any timing questions. Our team will review it and contact you about next steps. Next step: submit through My HealtheVet on VA.gov or call the VA North Texas Community Care office.

Self-Scheduling. Once your referral and authorization are in place, you may be able to schedule your own community appointment. Review your authorization before you book and keep the authorization number handy. If you're unsure whether an appointment is authorized, contact the VA North Texas Community Care office before your visit. Next step: review scheduling options in My HealtheVet on VA.gov.

Self-Referral. Some services may be eligible for self-referral, meaning you can start the process without first going through your VA health care team. Eligibility depends on the type of service and current VA policy, so confirm before you schedule. Next step: check eligibility on VA.gov or ask our team through My HealtheVet on VA.gov.

Administrative Primary Care. Some primary care tasks can be handled without a visit, such as updating your primary care information, asking about your care team, and requesting documents related to your care. Your primary care team coordinates these with Community Care when needed. Next step: manage these tasks in My HealtheVet on VA.gov.

Secure Messaging. Use secure messaging in My HealtheVet on VA.gov to send non-urgent questions to your VA health care team about referrals, authorizations, community providers, and appointments. Do not use secure messaging for emergencies. For a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.