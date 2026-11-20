Community Care
The VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) Community Care program helps eligible Veterans across North Texas and southern Oklahoma receive health care from approved providers in their local community when certain requirements are met. Community Care supplements the care VA provides and, in most cases, must be approved by VA before you receive care from a community provider. Use this page to learn about Community Care eligibility, referrals and appointments, the VA Community Care Network, and your options if you disagree with a VA clinical decision.
For official VA policy and national information, visit VA.gov Community Care. For questions about your own care, send a secure message through My HealtheVet on VA.gov or call the VA North Texas Community Care office listed under How to Contact Us.
Program Overview
The VA North Texas Community Care program works with VA clinicians, Veterans, and approved community providers to make sure care is timely, coordinated, and convenient. Our goals are to:
- Connect Veterans with approved community providers when VA care is not the best or most timely option
- Keep your VA health care team informed so your care stays coordinated
- Help you understand your authorization, appointments, and any Community Care bills
- Make it easy to ask questions, request services, and track your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov
Am I Eligible for Community Care?
You may be eligible to receive care from a provider in VA's Community Care Network if you are enrolled in or eligible for VA health care and VA approves you for Community Care.
Eligibility may depend on factors such as:
- Whether VA provides the service you need
- Whether VA can provide the care within established drive-time and wait-time standards
- Whether you and your VA provider agree that Community Care is in your best medical interest
- Whether the VA care available to you meets applicable quality standards
- Other eligibility requirements established by VA
VA's current access standards are a 30-minute average drive time or 20-day wait for primary care, mental health, and extended outpatient care, and a 60-minute average drive time or 28-day wait for specialty care.
Except for certain types of care, such as qualifying urgent or emergency care, you must receive approval from your VA health care team before receiving care from a community provider.
How Do I Get Community Care?
Before scheduling care with a non-VA provider in the Community Care Network, you generally need a referral and approval from your VA health care team.
- Find an in-network community provider
- Get a referral from your VA health care team
- Schedule your appointment
- Review your authorization
- Go to your appointment
- Follow up as authorized
Community Care Services
Use the options below to request care, manage your appointments, and ask questions about your Community Care.
Request for Service. If your VA health care team has not yet referred you for Community Care, or you want to ask whether a service is available, submit a request with the service you need, your preferred location, and any timing questions. Our team will review it and contact you about next steps. Next step: submit through My HealtheVet on VA.gov or call the VA North Texas Community Care office.
Self-Scheduling. Once your referral and authorization are in place, you may be able to schedule your own community appointment. Review your authorization before you book and keep the authorization number handy. If you're unsure whether an appointment is authorized, contact the VA North Texas Community Care office before your visit. Next step: review scheduling options in My HealtheVet on VA.gov.
Self-Referral. Some services may be eligible for self-referral, meaning you can start the process without first going through your VA health care team. Eligibility depends on the type of service and current VA policy, so confirm before you schedule. Next step: check eligibility on VA.gov or ask our team through My HealtheVet on VA.gov.
Administrative Primary Care. Some primary care tasks can be handled without a visit, such as updating your primary care information, asking about your care team, and requesting documents related to your care. Your primary care team coordinates these with Community Care when needed. Next step: manage these tasks in My HealtheVet on VA.gov.
Secure Messaging. Use secure messaging in My HealtheVet on VA.gov to send non-urgent questions to your VA health care team about referrals, authorizations, community providers, and appointments. Do not use secure messaging for emergencies. For a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
About the VA Community Care Network
VA's Community Care Network connects VA with approved community health care providers so eligible Veterans can get care outside VA when needed. Third-party administrators manage the network by region. Topics covered on VA.gov include:
- Network providers and regions
- Covered services
- Prescriptions related to Community Care
- Medical equipment and supplies
- Questions about Community Care bills
- Concerns about a community provider
Learn about the Community Care Network, providers, regions, and covered services
Clinical Appeals
If VA denies your request for Community Care or you disagree with certain other VA medical treatment decisions, you may be able to request a Clinical Appeal. You can submit a written appeal explaining the decision you disagree with, why, and any supporting information you want VA to consider. Your facility's Patient Advocate can explain the process and help you submit your appeal.
The Dole Act
The Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act builds on VA's commitment to timely access to care. Among its Community Care provisions, the Dole Act removed an additional review step when a Veteran and their referring clinician agree that receiving care from a community provider is in the Veteran's best medical interest.
Frequently Asked Questions
In most cases, yes. Except for certain types of care, such as qualifying urgent or emergency care, you must receive approval from your VA health care team first.
Yes, if you're enrolled in VA health care and have received care from VA or an in-network community provider in the past 24 months. Go to an in-network urgent care center or walk-in clinic and tell them you want to use your VA urgent care benefit. You won't pay at the visit, but VA may send you a copay bill later. Learn more about urgent care.
Review your authorization in My HealtheVet on VA.gov or contact the VA North Texas Community Care office before your visit.
Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. VA must be notified within 72 hours of when your emergency care starts. Ask the hospital to notify VA through the VA emergency care reporting portal or by calling
If you get a bill from a community provider for care VA authorized, contact the VA North Texas Community Care office. Don't pay a community provider directly. If you owe a VA copay, VA will send you a bill. Learn how to pay a VA copay bill.
You may be able to request a Clinical Appeal. Contact your facility's Patient Advocate for help.
Community Care Team
- VA North Texas Community Care Program Manager: [Name, Title]
- Community Care Coordinator: [Name, Title]
- Community Care Clinical Liaison: [Name, Title]
Additional Resources
- About our VA Community Care Network and covered services
- Eligibility for Community Care outside VA
- How to get Community Care referrals and schedule appointments
- Getting urgent care at VA or in-network community providers
- Getting emergency care at non-VA facilities
- Clinical Appeals
- My HealtheVet on VA.gov
- Veterans Crisis Line: dial 988, then press 1, text 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net
How to Contact Us
VA North Texas Community Care Office
VA North Texas Health Care System, Dallas
4500 South Lancaster Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Phone: [Community Care phone number]
Hours: [Days and hours], Central Time
Email: [Community Care email address]