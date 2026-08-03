Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)

Care we provide at VA North Texas Health Care System



We support families, caregivers, and survivors experiencing the loss of a Veteran by

helping to ease the stress of wondering, “What’s next?” Connect with a SAMS Specialist

for help with:

• Pre-planning and preparedness resources for Veterans and families

• Autopsy and death certificates inquiries

• Navigation and linkage to survivor benefits

• Information on planning memorial services and interments

• Referrals to available grief and bereavement support resources

• Management of the VANTHCS morgues and decedent remains

• Coordination of the release of decedent remains

• Coordination of mortuary services and interment for unclaimed Veteran remains