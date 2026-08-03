Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)
Every Veteran and their survivors deserve great care and support through times of transition and loss. VA is establishing the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program to provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies. SAMS also ensures Veterans without identified family receive a dignified burial to honor their service.
Care we provide at VA North Texas Health Care System
We support families, caregivers, and survivors experiencing the loss of a Veteran by
helping to ease the stress of wondering, “What’s next?” Connect with a SAMS Specialist
for help with:
• Pre-planning and preparedness resources for Veterans and families
• Autopsy and death certificates inquiries
• Navigation and linkage to survivor benefits
• Information on planning memorial services and interments
• Referrals to available grief and bereavement support resources
• Management of the VANTHCS morgues and decedent remains
• Coordination of the release of decedent remains
• Coordination of mortuary services and interment for unclaimed Veteran remains
Connect with a SAMS Staff Member:
LaKeisha Carter
DA Coordinator
VA North Texas health care
Phone:
Catriska Rucker-Fisher LCSW-S
SAMS Program Coordinator, Supervisor
VA North Texas health care
Phone: