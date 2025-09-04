Dr. Alexis Richardson earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of North Texas Health Science Center. She has a strong interest in psychiatric pharmacy and plans to pursue a PGY2 residency in psychiatry with the goal of becoming a practicing, board-certified psychiatric pharmacist. Her professional interests include optimizing medication therapy for patients with mental health conditions, improving access to psychiatric care, and working to end the stigma surrounding mental illness through compassionate, patient-centered care. Outside of pharmacy, she enjoys reading, baking, and spending quality time with family and friends.