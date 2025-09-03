Dr. Brizeek Martin earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas Southern University and recently completed his Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. His clinical interests are infectious disease and oncology, shaped by personal experiences and academic exposure. His professional goals include completing a PGY1 residency and pursuing board certification in either of his desired specialties. Dr. Martin is originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana. Outside of pharmacy, he enjoys music, reading, watching anime, traveling, and spending time with family.