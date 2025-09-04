Dr. Caitrin Vordtriede is the Acute Care Clinical Pharmacy Program Manager and PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Co-coordinator at the VA North Texas Health Care System. Dr. Vordtriede obtained her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Harrison College of Pharmacy at Auburn University. She completed her PGY1 residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Dr. Vordtriede is experienced in Internal Medicine, Critical Care, and Antimicrobial Stewardship. Her professional interests include evaluation of outcomes resulting from acute care clinical pharmacist services and advancement of the role of acute care clinical pharmacist.