Chinedu Diokpa PharmD, BCPP
Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA North Texas health care
Dr. Chinedu Diokpa is an inpatient mental health clinical pharmacist practitioner at VA North Texas Health Care System.
He completed his undergraduate training at the University of Texas at Austin and received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of North Texas System College of Pharmacy. He then began his career at VA North Texas with a pharmacy practice residency before going on to complete a PGY2 residency in psychiatry. He enjoys working closely with other disciplines to optimize patient care, and he is passionate about using both pharmacological and non-pharmacological modalities to address acute mental health issues.