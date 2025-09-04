Dr. Danni McMahan is the Spinal Cord Injury clinical pharmacy practitioner and the program director for the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program for the VA North Texas Health Care System. Dr. McMahan obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, and received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the VA North Texas Health Care System and a PGY2 in ambulatory care at the VA North Texas Health Care System and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy. Currently Dr. McMahan is the only clinical pharmacy practitioner in the spinal cord injury unit. She serves as the clinical pharmacist with a scope of practice on the inpatient unit, in the outpatient clinic, and on the home-based care team. Her practice interests within spinal cord injury include pain/spasticity, osteoporosis, diabetes, and autonomic dysreflexia.