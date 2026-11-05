Ethan Merrifield PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
VA North Texas health care
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Dr. Ethan Merrifield is from Carrolton, Texas and received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy.
After PGY1, he is considering pursuing a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care or joining the workforce. Following residency, his goal is to practice as a board certified pharmacist and precept future pharmacy students. In his free time, he enjoys supporting Dallas sports (through the highs and lows). He also enjoys going on walks with his wife, enjoying Mexican food, and spending time with family and friends.