Ganiat Animashawun PharmD
Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Coordinator
VA North Texas health care
Dr. Animashawun is an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at the VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS).
Dr. Animashawun graduated with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy in 2018. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA and her PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at the VANTHCS and