Ganiat Animashawun

Dr. Animashawun graduated with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy in 2018. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA and her PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at the VANTHCS and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. In her free time, she enjoys spending quality time with family and friends, traveling, and actively participating in community service.