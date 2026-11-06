Ghewa Sbaiti PharmD
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident
VA North Texas health care
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Dr. Ghewa Sbaiti earned her PharmD from UNT Health Science Center. She is passionate about team-based care that delivers the safest, most effective therapies.
Her career interests include inpatient and ambulatory care pharmacy services, with a focus on patient education to improve medication adherence, reduce side effects, and optimize medication utilization. During her free time, she enjoys travelling, baking, and spending quality time with her family and friends.