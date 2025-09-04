Dr. Ghewa Sbaiti is a PGY1 pharmacy resident interested in advancing her clinical skills and providing top of the line patient-centered healthcare. She is passionate about working in a multi-disciplinary team to choose the safest and most effective therapeutic options for all patients. Her career interests include inpatient and ambulatory care pharmacy services, with a focus on patient education to improve medication adherence, reduce side effects, and optimize medication utilization. During her free time, she enjoys travelling, baking, and spending quality time with her family and friends.