Haley Dachman PharmD, BCACP
Ambulatory care clinical pharmacist practitioner RPD PGY2 ambulatory care residency
VA North Texas health care
Email:
Dr. Dachman is an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist practitioner at the VA North Texas health care system.
Dr. Dachman graduated with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 2017. She completed both her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at the VANTHCS and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, game nights, hiking, travel, and trying new food.