Dr. Iman Mohamed is a PGY1 pharmacy resident at VA North Texas health care system.
Dr. Iman Mohamed earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of North Texas Health Science Center. Her primary interests are in ambulatory care and mental health. Dr. Mohamed’s professional goal is to pursue a PGY-2 residency and become a board certified clinical pharmacy specialist at an academic medical center. In her free time, she enjoys exercising and spending time with friends and family.