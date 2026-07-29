James L. Douglas

In March of 2024, Mr. James Douglas assumed the role of Associate Director for Operations at the VA North Texas Health Care System. Prior to joining VA North Texas, he spent 5 years as the Associate Director for the West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring, Texas. Additionally, he served as the Chief of Veteran Engagement Service at the Loannis A. Lougaris VAMC in Reno, Nevada. Mr. Douglas has been a part of the VA since 2004, holding various positions at the VA North Texas Healthcare System. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, a Master's in Healthcare Administration, and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Mr. Douglas is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and The Beryl Institute. He has also completed the Leadership Development Institute at VISN 4 and the VHA Senior Executive Assessment Program. Furthermore, Mr. Douglas proudly served in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Soldier for 4 years. We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Douglas as he returns to VA North Texas.