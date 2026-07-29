As the executive medical center director of the nation's second-largest VA health care system, Mr. Cave oversees health care services for almost 206,000 enrolled Veterans in 38 Texas counties and two southern Oklahoma counties, with an operating budget of $1.8 billion and 6,600 employees.

Mr. Cave has held key leadership positions within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) since he joined in 2011 as a Presidential Management Fellow. He has served VA Medical Centers of all complexity levels across three different VISNs and VA Central Office. Additionally, he has performed in various capacities, including health systems specialist, financial manager, general attorney, public affairs officer, and emergency manager. Before his appointment, Mr. Cave detailed as the interim medical center director for VA South Texas Health Care System, VISN 4, San Antonio, Texas, from June 2022 to January 2023.

Mr. Cave graduated from VISN 4's Leadership Development Institute Class in 2013, VA's Leadership VA Class in 2016, and VHA's Health Care Leadership Development Program class in 2019. He holds an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of New Mexico and a Juris Doctor from the University of Akron School of Law in Akron, Ohio, including certificates in trial advocacy and dispute resolution.