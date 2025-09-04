Dr. Justin Williams is a native of Rome, Georgia, and grew up in Huntsville, Alabama. He earned his B.S. in Biology (Pre-Health) from Tuskegee University in 2019 and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy in 2024. He completed his PGY1 residency at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. Dr. Williams is an active member of ACCP, ASHP, and Kappa Psi, contributing to several committees within these organizations. His professional interests include change management, transformational leadership, ambulatory care, and servant leadership. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with friends and family, his goldendoodle Cooper, exploring new foods, and attending sporting events.