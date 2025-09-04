Dr. Kendall Stewart is an Internal Medicine clinical pharmacy practitioner and a PGY1 pharmacy residency program co-coordinator at the VA North Texas Healthcare System. Dr. Stewart obtained both her Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Mississippi. She completed her PGY1 residency at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. She has served as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner with a scope of practice within the VA North Texas Healthcare System since 2022. Her professional interests include optimizing medication therapy and advancing patient care in the internal medicine field. Dr. Stewart is passionate about working with residents to support their career development and help them excel as clinical pharmacists post residency.