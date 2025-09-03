Dr. Markala Butler grew up in Dallas, Texas and earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences. She is passionate about improving healthcare outcomes and is dedicated to making a positive impact on patients' lives through evidence-based practice and compassionate care. Her professional interests include ambulatory care and investigational drug services. She plans to complete a PGY2 residency in a specialty area of interest. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys traveling, cooking, and attending Astros baseball games