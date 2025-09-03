Markala Butler
PGY1 pharmacy resident
VA North Texas health care
Email:
Dr. Markala Butler is a PGY1 pharmacy resident at VA North Texas health care system.
Dr. Markala Butler grew up in Dallas, Texas and earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences. She is passionate about improving healthcare outcomes and is dedicated to making a positive impact on patients' lives through evidence-based practice and compassionate care. Her professional interests include ambulatory care and investigational drug services. She plans to complete a PGY2 residency in a specialty area of interest. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoys traveling, cooking, and attending Astros baseball games