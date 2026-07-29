Prior to her current position, she practiced as a mental health clinical pharmacist practitioner at the Fort Worth Outpatient clinic working to improve Veteran access to care as a medication expert and interim provider. Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, she graduated with her bachelors from Prairie View A&M University then obtained her Doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX. Before starting her career at the VA, she practiced as a district liaison working in retail pharmacy management at Target pharmacy. She then completed her PGY1 Ambulatory Care Residency at the Phoenix VA and her PGY2 Psychiatric Residency at the Eastern Colorado VA. Due to her longstanding passion for education and desire to optimize technology to better patient care, she most recently obtained her Masters in Healthcare Informatics from the University of San Diego to begin her role with the VISN 4 Pharmacy Benefits Management team.

Outside of work, Dr. Lewis is an active Board Member for the Pharmacy Initiative Leaders, Inc. in which she empowers underrepresented individuals to succeed at every stage of their pharmacy journey through support and connection. She is also involved with national organizations such as American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), as well as the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists (CPNP). She believes in the importance of self-care, normalizing mental health, promoting the value of pharmacists, and helping underserved communities in any way.