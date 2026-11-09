Nyah MacCarthy, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
VA North Texas health care
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Dr. Nyah MacCarthy is from Missouri City, Texas and received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.
After PGY1, she plans to pursue a PGY2 in Ambulatory Care. Following residency, her goal is to practice as a clinical pharmacist dedicated to bridging gaps in healthcare and promoting collaborative patient care. In her free time, she enjoys strength training, spending time outdoors on long walks, finishing good puzzles, exploring new restaurants, and spending time with her two wonderful cats.