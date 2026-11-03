She completed her PGY1 residency training at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, and then move on to complete her PGY2 psychiatric pharmacy residency at the Dallas VA. After graduation, she worked in Central Texas VA Primary Care Mental Health Integration Clinic as a clinical pharmacy practitioner for 2 years before transferring back to Dallas VA. She is currently a part of the Diamond Mental Health Team in Dallas, and she also serves as a co-women's mental health champion.