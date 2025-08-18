Dr. Rivera was appointed Chief of Staff for the VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) on August 10, 2025, following over eight years of service as the Deputy Chief of Staff. In his role as Chief of Staff, Dr. Rivera manages the health care system’s medical staff and resources to heighten the accessibility, quality, and efficiency of its clinical, educational, and research programs. Previously, Dr. Rivera served as the Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care, where he provided strategic leadership and clinical oversight to Primary Care, Occupational Health, and Compensation and Pension. His leadership also extended to the VA Heart of Texas Health Care Network (VISN 17), where he served as the Primary Care Lead.

A magna cum laude graduate of the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Dr. Rivera completed his internal medicine training at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He served as an active-duty physician in the Army and deployed for 15 months in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Upon his return, he joined the civilian teaching faculty at BAMC as Chief of the Internal Medicine Clinic, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the clinic into a Patient-Centered Medical Home. An Army veteran himself, Dr. Rivera joined VANTHCS in February 2014 with a profound commitment to enhancing the lives of fellow Veterans.

Dr. Rivera is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. His military service awards include the Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Commendation Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Achievement Medal for Civilian Service, and the Superior Civilian Service Award.