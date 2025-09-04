Dr. Rebecca Beaupre was raised in southern Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Health Sciences. She obtained her Doctorate of Pharmacy in 2024 from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency at the VA North Texas Health Care System in Dallas, TX. Her professional interests include working in ambulatory care and fulfilling her passion for serving our Nation's Veterans. Outside of the residency program, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, baking, sports, and being outdoors.